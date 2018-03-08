Independent Project Analysis, Inc. (IPA) is a global consulting firm based in Ashburn, Va., that evaluates capital project systems for the process industries (our clients include well-known entities like Shell and ExxonMobil, chemical companies such as Dow and Chevron Phillips, pharmaceutical entities like Johnson & Johnson, and many others). We are in search of an Administrative Assistant with five years (minimum) of experience in a professional environment to join our Corporate Administration team in supporting three high-level managers in our Project Research Division.

This position requires strong written, verbal, and organizational skills, and the ability to communicate and interact effectively with individuals at all levels within the company, and with clients.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Managing multiple calendars for several high-level managers

Managing assignments and work with little supervision

Domestic and international travel coordination

Preparing expense reports

Scheduling a very high volume of meetings

Drafting, editing, and issuing proposals

Interpreting and creating revenue and financial reports

Tracking financials, proposals, and other internal processes

Reception backup (answering phones, preparing FedEx shipments, reserving conference rooms)

General meeting support (setting up conference calls, greeting clients, ordering lunches)

Skills required:

Excellent written and verbal communication

Outstanding organizational skills

Ability to support multiple managers

Very high level of attention to detail

Experience taking meeting minutes

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, Visio, and PowerPoint; a working knowledge of Novell/MicroFocus GroupWise is a plus, but not required

Experience working with Salesforce

Conference or Event coordination

We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and an opportunity for professional growth.

