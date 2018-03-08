Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- Independent Project Analysis, Inc
- Location
- Ashburn, Virginia
- Salary
- Medical Benefits, Dental, VSP, Match in 401k, Paid Sick and Vacation
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- Careers - Admin Asst.
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Consulting
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Independent Project Analysis, Inc. (IPA) is a global consulting firm based in Ashburn, Va., that evaluates capital project systems for the process industries (our clients include well-known entities like Shell and ExxonMobil, chemical companies such as Dow and Chevron Phillips, pharmaceutical entities like Johnson & Johnson, and many others). We are in search of an Administrative Assistant with five years (minimum) of experience in a professional environment to join our Corporate Administration team in supporting three high-level managers in our Project Research Division.
This position requires strong written, verbal, and organizational skills, and the ability to communicate and interact effectively with individuals at all levels within the company, and with clients.
Duties and responsibilities include:
- Managing multiple calendars for several high-level managers
- Managing assignments and work with little supervision
- Domestic and international travel coordination
- Preparing expense reports
- Scheduling a very high volume of meetings
- Drafting, editing, and issuing proposals
- Interpreting and creating revenue and financial reports
- Tracking financials, proposals, and other internal processes
- Reception backup (answering phones, preparing FedEx shipments, reserving conference rooms)
- General meeting support (setting up conference calls, greeting clients, ordering lunches)
Skills required:
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Ability to support multiple managers
- Very high level of attention to detail
- Experience taking meeting minutes
- Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, Visio, and PowerPoint; a working knowledge of Novell/MicroFocus GroupWise is a plus, but not required
- Experience working with Salesforce
- Conference or Event coordination
We offer a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and an opportunity for professional growth. Please send cover letter with salary requirements and resume to:
Independent Project Analysis, Inc.
ATTN: Human Resources
44426 Atwater Drive
Ashburn, VA 20147
FAX: 703 729 8301
E-mail: careers@ipaglobal.com
Visit our website at www.ipaglobal.com
IPA, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.