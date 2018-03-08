Part Time Receptionist

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive Pay
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Ref
AD216488
Function
Administrative
Industry
Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Well established firm in Chantilly, VA has an immediate need for a part-time Receptionist to cover a busy front desk in the afternoons on a long term contract.  Hours are 2pm-5pm, Monday-Thursday, and 12 noon - 5pm on Friday's with flexibility to cover additional hours for vacations, appointments and meetings. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities include

  • Answering the phones and transferring incoming calls
  • Greeting visitors
  • Issuing badges
  • Signing for packages
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Prior experience in reception or front desk positions
  • Friendly approachable personality
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Basic Microsoft Office skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-620-6444 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Part Time Receptionist

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this