Part Time Receptionist
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Chantilly, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive Pay
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Ref
- AD216488
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Well established firm in Chantilly, VA has an immediate need for a part-time Receptionist to cover a busy front desk in the afternoons on a long term contract. Hours are 2pm-5pm, Monday-Thursday, and 12 noon - 5pm on Friday's with flexibility to cover additional hours for vacations, appointments and meetings. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities include
- Answering the phones and transferring incoming calls
- Greeting visitors
- Issuing badges
- Signing for packages
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Prior experience in reception or front desk positions
- Friendly approachable personality
- Excellent communication skills
- Basic Microsoft Office skills
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-620-6444 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
