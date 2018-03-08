Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured candidates who have worked in a call center environment. Those that have aided in the Information Technology industry are preferred. This amazing opportunity could get your foot in the door and has the potential to become long term. If are you interested in working in a developing suburban area with excellent restaurants and gyms within walking distance, then please apply right away.

Responsibilities:

Instruct customers on use of equipment and software

Answer customer inquiries

Diagnose system hardware, software and operator problems

Speak to customers to learn procedures followed to diagnose source of error

Load specified software programs into computer systems

Communicate with customers to help find solutions to issues

Other duties apply

Qualifications/Background profile:

Minimum of 1 years of call center experience, high volume call center experience preferred

Help desk experience preferred

Excellent communication skills

Ability to multi-task in a fast-faced environment

Strong communication and customer service skills

Knowledge of various software programs such as; Microsoft Office, Chrome, Internet Explorer

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!