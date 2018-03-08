Call Center Representative

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
$12.00 - $17.00 per hour
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Ref
AD215600
Function
Administrative, Customer Service
Industry
Nonprofit, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured candidates who have worked in a call center environment. Those that have aided in the Information Technology industry are preferred. This amazing opportunity could get your foot in the door and has the potential to become long term. If are you interested in working in a developing suburban area with excellent restaurants and gyms within walking distance, then please apply right away.

Responsibilities:

  • Instruct customers on use of equipment and software
  • Answer customer inquiries
  • Diagnose system hardware, software and operator problems
  • Speak to customers to learn procedures followed to diagnose source of error
  • Load specified software programs into computer systems
  • Communicate with customers to help find solutions to issues
  • Other duties apply

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • Minimum of 1 years of call center experience, high volume call center experience preferred
  • Help desk experience preferred
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-faced environment
  • Strong communication and customer service skills
  • Knowledge of various software programs such as; Microsoft Office, Chrome, Internet Explorer

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

