Sparks Group is working with a fast growing privately-held insurance agency based in Rockville, MD to identify talented insurance professionals for a variety of positions. This company offers an exceptional and rewarding work environment, in-depth training, paid educational assistance, and an exceptional benefits package! The ideal candidate will have the intention of pursuing a career in commercial insurance and have computer skills to do the job.

Effectively managing a high-volume book of Commercial Lines Property & Casualty Insurance business, ensuring all required tasks are completed accurately and on-time

Growing client loyalty by building positive relationships, providing high levels of advocacy, world-class service, and professional communication, and being recognized by clients as a trusted advisor and advocate

Leading, directing, and developing a team of account support personnel, and earning the respect of all team members

Working effectively with producers

Ability and willingness to continually grow your insurance expertise, management/leadership skills, and followership skills

Perform full cycle client service for small to medium accounts

Answering and screening incoming telephone calls

One or more years’ experience in commercial lines agency or broker required

Property and casualty license required, license in resident state preferred

Proficiency with agency services operations required

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel required

High School diploma or GED required; two or four-year college degree preferred

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Ability to operate in a team environment

