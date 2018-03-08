Commercial Account Executive

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Ref
AD215312
Function
Administrative, Customer Service
Industry
Insurance
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is working with a fast growing privately-held insurance agency based in Rockville, MD to identify talented insurance professionals for a variety of positions. This company offers an exceptional and rewarding work environment, in-depth training, paid educational assistance, and an exceptional benefits package! The ideal candidate will have the intention of pursuing a career in commercial insurance and have computer skills to do the job.

Responsibilities:

  • Effectively managing a high-volume book of Commercial Lines Property & Casualty Insurance business, ensuring all required tasks are completed accurately and on-time
  • Growing client loyalty by building positive relationships, providing high levels of advocacy, world-class service, and professional communication, and being recognized by clients as a trusted advisor and advocate
  • Leading, directing, and developing a team of account support personnel, and earning the respect of all team members
  • Working effectively with producers
  • Ability and willingness to continually grow your insurance expertise, management/leadership skills, and followership skills
  • Perform full cycle client service for small to medium accounts
  • Answering and screening incoming telephone calls

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • One or more years’ experience in commercial lines agency or broker required
  • Property and casualty license required, license in resident state preferred
  • Proficiency with agency services operations required
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel required
  • High School diploma or GED required; two or four-year college degree preferred
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Ability to operate in a team environment

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

