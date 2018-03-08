Driver

Employer
Eastern Food Services, Inc.
Location
Laurel, Maryland
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Function
Driver
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism, Other
Hours
Full Time

DRIVER

We are looking for positive and energetic drivers to make customer deliveries!

Full-line food distributor for Metropolitan Area (MD, DC & VA)

The position requires

  • CDL license/Non CDL license Drivers
  • Clean driving records, hold a current DOT card, pass a drug test and background check
  • Min. 2 years of experience
  • Salary starts at $17.95
  • Hours are generally Monday-Friday, 6am to 2pm
  • Deliver to institute and retail customers

We offer an excellent compensation and benefit package!

-Medical & Dental Insurance, Bonus & Rewards, SEP IRA Profit Share, 401(k) Retirement Plan, Life Insurance…

Apply to the email address provided or fax your resume to 301-776-3030.

Email: e.hiring@ymail.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Driver

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this