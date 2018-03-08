Driver
- Employer
- Eastern Food Services, Inc.
- Location
- Laurel, Maryland
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 12, 2018
- Function
- Driver
- Industry
- Hospitality and Tourism, Other
- Hours
- Full Time
DRIVER
We are looking for positive and energetic drivers to make customer deliveries!
Full-line food distributor for Metropolitan Area (MD, DC & VA)
The position requires
- CDL license/Non CDL license Drivers
- Clean driving records, hold a current DOT card, pass a drug test and background check
- Min. 2 years of experience
- Salary starts at $17.95
- Hours are generally Monday-Friday, 6am to 2pm
- Deliver to institute and retail customers
We offer an excellent compensation and benefit package!
-Medical & Dental Insurance, Bonus & Rewards, SEP IRA Profit Share, 401(k) Retirement Plan, Life Insurance…
Apply to the email address provided or fax your resume to 301-776-3030.
Email: e.hiring@ymail.com
