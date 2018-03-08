Professional Automotive Sales Representative

Employer
Capitol Cadillac
Location
Washington Metro Area
Salary
Commission with bonus opportunities
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Apr 12, 2018
Function
Sales
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Capitol is known within the industry as an aggressive, innovative retailer.  We are always interested in expanding our business and marketing approach to stay current with the ever-changing world.  We pride ourselves on the fact that over 40% of our 81 employees have 10+ years of employment with the company.  We have a strong philosophy that employee satisfaction equates to long-term business success.

Today Capitol Cadillac is proud to represent the Cadillac, Buick and GMC franchises as well as Renegade RV’s, United, inTech and Bravo Trailers. 

Job Purpose:

You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.  A high level of customer service is expected to retain customers and meet CSI goals.

Responsibilities:

-Strive to maintain a steady supply of hot prospects at all times

-During floor time, wait on all customers promptly

-Follow effective steps of sales process

-Make effective presentation

-Make an effective demonstration ride

-Make an effective delivery after the sale

-Develop and maintain an owner follow-up system using CRM

-Have knowledge of the company sales, parts and service policies

-Treat all customers efficiently and professionally, always with a smile

-Work closely with Sales Managers in all steps of the deal

-Maintain a continuous follow-up with customers to ask for their referral and repeat business

-Be thoroughly familiar with current and new products, including features, specifications, prices, color, options, standard equipment and comparisons to competitors vehicles

-Daily follow up with prospects and customers through the CRM system

-Use telephone and email effectively to seek and obtain appointments with prospects

-The ability to compose and send proper business emails and correspondence

-Work in a team atmosphere, willing to help other sales associates when necessary

-Prepare purchase/lease applications with all necessary information in order to facilitate the progress of the deal through financing to delivery

Qualifications:

-Have a positive and enthusiastic attitude

-Friendly outgoing personality

-Interested in sales

-Interested in personal success

-Motivated and driven by goals, strong work ethic

-Strong communication skills – verbal and written

Successful background check and pre-employment drug screening required.

Top pay and benefits including health, dental, vision and 401k along with paid vacation/sick days

