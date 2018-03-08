Capitol is known within the industry as an aggressive, innovative retailer. We are always interested in expanding our business and marketing approach to stay current with the ever-changing world. We pride ourselves on the fact that over 40% of our 81 employees have 10+ years of employment with the company. We have a strong philosophy that employee satisfaction equates to long-term business success.

Today Capitol Cadillac is proud to represent the Cadillac, Buick and GMC franchises as well as Renegade RV’s, United, inTech and Bravo Trailers.

Job Purpose:

You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals. A high level of customer service is expected to retain customers and meet CSI goals.

Responsibilities:

-Strive to maintain a steady supply of hot prospects at all times

-During floor time, wait on all customers promptly

-Follow effective steps of sales process

-Make effective presentation

-Make an effective demonstration ride

-Make an effective delivery after the sale

-Develop and maintain an owner follow-up system using CRM

-Have knowledge of the company sales, parts and service policies

-Treat all customers efficiently and professionally, always with a smile

-Work closely with Sales Managers in all steps of the deal

-Maintain a continuous follow-up with customers to ask for their referral and repeat business

-Be thoroughly familiar with current and new products, including features, specifications, prices, color, options, standard equipment and comparisons to competitors vehicles

-Daily follow up with prospects and customers through the CRM system

-Use telephone and email effectively to seek and obtain appointments with prospects

-The ability to compose and send proper business emails and correspondence

-Work in a team atmosphere, willing to help other sales associates when necessary

-Prepare purchase/lease applications with all necessary information in order to facilitate the progress of the deal through financing to delivery

Qualifications:

-Have a positive and enthusiastic attitude

-Friendly outgoing personality

-Interested in sales

-Interested in personal success

-Motivated and driven by goals, strong work ethic

-Strong communication skills – verbal and written

Successful background check and pre-employment drug screening required.

Top pay and benefits including health, dental, vision and 401k along with paid vacation/sick days