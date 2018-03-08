Electrical Apprentice about the position…

Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? Then the electrical apprentice position located in Washington, DC could be perfect for you! Electrical apprentices are able to earn a paycheck while learning the trade through firsthand experience. This position has a clear career path to becoming an electrician with the potential and opportunity to become a manager of a team and larger scope of work.

position details/responsibilities…

The electrical apprentice is partnered with a licensed journeyman electrician and has on-the-job training (OJT) to become an electrician.

You’ll help perform electrical installations of a multifamily and commercial nature.

Learn and perform all scopes of large-scale projects, from distribution to rough in, trim and deck work.

Participate in official apprenticeship program and attend classes as required.

here’s what we’re looking for…

Motivated individuals who want to learn the electrical trade and have a high school diploma or GED as well as reliable transportation.

Successfully register, enroll and participate in an electrical apprenticeship program (and remain in good standing) until program is completed.

Able to physically perform the essential functions of the job.

Willing to learn electrical codes and other construction safety requirements.

Demonstrate and uphold all of Power Design’s core values, which include integrity, accountability, teamwork, innovation and growth.

Non-smoker.

a little bit about us…

Join the Power Design team, and you’ll get more than a job. You’ll discover one of the fastest growing electrical contractors in the nation – the perfect environment for driven individuals who share our commitment to excellence and growth. You’ll find an organization committed to our values, to training and to giving back to the communities in which we live and work. And with more than 200 active projects, a 22-acre headquarters campus which includes a 16,000-square-foot employee training center, Power Design is one of the leading electrical contractors in the United States.

some of our benefits…

Power Design has national health and dental plans, and we also offer life insurance and short and long term disability plans. You’ll receive paid vacations and holidays as well as national discount programs for everything from movie tickets to flowers, rental cars, phones and vehicles! We also offer a 401(k) retirement plan as well as incentive and recognition programs. Relocation opportunities may also be available!

want to know more?

Check out our Careers site, or visit us on Facebook!