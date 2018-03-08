SUMMARY: This position will be a key member of the Member and Field Relations (MFR) department with a focus on technology advancement to streamline processes and increase efficiencies. While there is a membership component, the incumbent should have an IT background to support the understanding of database management. The successful candidate will be an experienced Salesforce user. This position will own the operational processes and continually drive innovation and improvements in efficiency, service and quality through optimization of process and technology solutions.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Lead MFR Salesforce Development Initiatives

Work with MFR team members to understand program needs/business rules and then customize Salesforce to meet business requirements

Create and manage custom fields/objects, complex workflow rules, record types, data validation, page layouts, and triggers

Perform reoccurring data processes to meet reporting requirements and ensure data integrity

Serve as team liaison and work closely with internal IT team on system integration requirements between internal/proprietary legacy systems and Salesforce, as well as system integration requirements with external vendor systems and data

Develop and create customized reports and dashboards based upon department needs

Define, communicate and execute a data quality process to manage data health including standardization, completeness, and validity that drive key business decisions

Develop and maintain training materials for internal and external audiences, continuity documents and process documentation

Keep abreast of new Salesforce features and functionality in order to provide recommendations for process improvements

Serve as MFR lead for website design and capabilities

Seek new and innovative ways to meet the needs of MFR team and customers

Work with MFR team to develop new functionality and design for program materials to include training videos, internal and external documents/forms and reporting

Perform other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

Solid understanding of Salesforce.com architecture, API and security policies

Excellent written and oral communications skills

Dedication to understanding the needs of AFA to provide the highest levels of service and continuous process improvements

Team player who thrives on collaborating and building partnerships through trust and open exchange of ideas

Ability to produce efficiently while adhering to deadlines

Requirements

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

At least 2 years of experience related to the implementation, configuration, and integration of Salesforce.com

Experience with carrying out process improvement initiatives

Experience managing projects a plus

Experience with Partner and/or Customer Portal

Salesforce Administrator Certification

Salesforce MemberNation experience preferred

Working proficiency with Microsoft Excel and SQL

Excellent benefits include health, dental and life insurance, LTD, FSA, tuition reimbursement, free parking and more. Please include a cover letter with your resume.