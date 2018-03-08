MANAGER, INTEGRATED CARE MGMT

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for managing and coordinating the patient care transitions program. This ensures the patient's progression through the care continuum in a manner that achieves designed clinical and financial outcomes. Participates in the system development and implementation of integration of care transitions along the continuum of care. Works in close collaboration with the multidisciplinary team, in all settings to include ambulatory, post - acute providers and health plans. Serves as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organizational goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. Responsible for developing and managing the departmental budget, compliance to federal, state and regulatory requirements.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Case Management - 3 years, Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Case Manager

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Master's degree preferred. For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. BLS (if in a clinical setting).

