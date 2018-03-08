MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT

Sentara Healthcare
Portsmouth, VA
Mar 08, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
Specialty Trades
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Part Time
Job Description: Performs preventative maintenance and repairs on building structures, grounds, building systems, and equipment. Assists in the performance of general maintenance, to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other items. Assist with general maintenance on HVAC equipment.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Facility Maintenance - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

State driver's license at time of employment. Annual clean and safe driver's record. Report to work on off hours when needed for repairs or emergencies per division requirements.

