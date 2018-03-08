MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Portsmouth, VA
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Performs preventative maintenance and repairs on building structures, grounds, building systems, and equipment. Assists in the performance of general maintenance, to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other items. Assist with general maintenance on HVAC equipment.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Facility Maintenance - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Reading Comprehension, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
State driver's license at time of employment. Annual clean and safe driver's record. Report to work on off hours when needed for repairs or emergencies per division requirements.