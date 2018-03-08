The Security Officer provides a physically safe and secure environment for patients, visitors and employees at Sentara Hospitals and Free-standing Emergency Departments. The Security Officer actively patrols campus and monitors activity in and around buildings and grounds, and responds appropriately to routine and emergency situations. This individual performs camera surveillance, maintains department logs and records, uses computer skills for documentation of daily activities, conducts security investigations, evaluates situations and takes appropriate steps for professional and timely resolution.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: Security - Previous experience

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: Cert Healthcare Security Ofc, Handle With Care Cert

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Handle With Care de-escalation training must be successfully completed within 180 days of hire. Certified Healthcare Security Officer (CHSO) certification by International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS) must be successfully obtained within 90 days of hire. Former military, law enforcement or security officer experience preferred