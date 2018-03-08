The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) functions under the supervision of an RN or Licensed Independent Practitioner (LIP) in the clinical setting, within the scope of practice dictated by the State Boards of Nursing. The LPN demonstrates professional and clinical knowledge relative to designated clinical practice setting in the delivery of direct patient care, adhering to the level of verified competency dictated by the site specific program. The LPN works as part of a multi-disciplinary team to support and communicate effectively with other licensed independent practitioners (Physicians, NP, PA) in collaboration while providing care and treatment for patients, clinical support and teaching for patient and family members, and adheres to the legal and ethical standards of nursing practice. Maintains all certifications and licensure relevant to clinical practice setting. LPN manages responsibilities of workload with accuracy, provides excellence in customer service, performs testing, medication administration and the implementation of nursing interventions and care plans to support a holistic approach to patient care. The LPN serves as patient advocate in the prevention of illness or disease.

Education Level

Diploma - NURSING OR

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Sentara Enterprises: 1 year LPN experience required