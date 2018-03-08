Manages and coordinates work activities of personnel in the Linen Department ensuring appropriate distribution of linen throughout the facility.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Two years in laundry area or production management.