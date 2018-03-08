ENV SVCS/LINEN SUPV, SWRMC

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Manages and coordinates work activities of personnel in the Linen Department ensuring appropriate distribution of linen throughout the facility.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Two years in laundry area or production management.

