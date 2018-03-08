ENV SVCS/LINEN SUPV, SWRMC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Manages and coordinates work activities of personnel in the Linen Department ensuring appropriate distribution of linen throughout the facility.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Two years in laundry area or production management.
