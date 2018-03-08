Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing or medical staff.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Skills

Basic Life Support

Other

One of the following programs is acceptable for Education Sentara Care Partner Certificate Program Successful completion of a Certified Nursing Assistant program National Certified Medical Assistant (NCMA) National Certified Patient Care Technician (NCPCT) Completion of US Navy Hospital Corps School Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy) One year of health care experience preferred. BLS certification within 90 days of hire.