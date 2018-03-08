RN - Occupational Health Part time

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medial Center has an opening for a Part day shift RN in our Occupational Health department. This is a fast paced environment and requires 5 years RN experience.

Conserves, protects, and promotes the health and safety of the employee in the workplace through direct care and by assisting other occupational and environmental health services as needed.

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience
Required: Nursing - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Word, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
RN Bachelor's Level Degree preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Two years occupational health nursing preferred. Knowledge of case management, workers' compensation, and governmental regulations preferred. Knowledge of database and word processing software. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

