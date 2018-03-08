Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medial Center has an opening for a Part day shift RN in our Occupational Health department. This is a fast paced environment and requires 5 years RN experience.

Conserves, protects, and promotes the health and safety of the employee in the workplace through direct care and by assisting other occupational and environmental health services as needed.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience

Required: Nursing - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Word, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

RN Bachelor's Level Degree preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Two years occupational health nursing preferred. Knowledge of case management, workers' compensation, and governmental regulations preferred. Knowledge of database and word processing software. BLS required within 90 days of hire.