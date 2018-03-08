RN - Occupational Health Part time
- Sentara Healthcare
- Williamsburg, VA
- Mar 08, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare, Other
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Part Time
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medial Center has an opening for a Part day shift RN in our Occupational Health department. This is a fast paced environment and requires 5 years RN experience.
Conserves, protects, and promotes the health and safety of the employee in the workplace through direct care and by assisting other occupational and environmental health services as needed.
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)
Required: Nursing - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Word, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
RN Bachelor's Level Degree preferred. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. Two years occupational health nursing preferred. Knowledge of case management, workers' compensation, and governmental regulations preferred. Knowledge of database and word processing software. BLS required within 90 days of hire.
