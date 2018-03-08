Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Flexi Echo Tech to work varying shifts.Qualified candidate must possess 1 year of experience.As need for weekday days and/or early evenings and occasional weekends.

Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Echocardiography - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.