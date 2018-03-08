ECHOCARDIOGRAPHER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Flexi Echo Tech to work varying shifts.
Qualified candidate must possess 1 year of experience.
As need for weekday days and/or early evenings and occasional weekends.
Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Echocardiography - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.
