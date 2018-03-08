*** Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus***

Available for qualified external candidates!

Must have a minimum of 2 years recent, current Acute Care Med/Surg RN Experience to qualify for Sign-On Bonus

Welcome to Williamsburg Regional Medical Center!

This Magnet Hospital is recruiting for a Full time Day shift RN.

About this Unit:

3 North is a 24 bed Medicine unit which include 6 pediatric beds. This unit will consider both experienced Registered Nurses. Pediatric experience is preferred but not required.

About Williamsburg Regional Medical Center:

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, has 145 licensed beds and features the latest healthcare technologies, serving the region with the life-saving capabilities of an ultra-modern medical center. The hospital offers a full range of medical care from emergency heart catheterization to all-inclusive obstetrics care where patients are able to stay in one room. The hospital also provides advanced imaging and “smart” operating rooms. Sentara Williamsburg has received national recognition for its quality care.

Sentara's Culture:

Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Apply today and be contacted by a nurse recruiter for additional information and interview opportunities.

Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.