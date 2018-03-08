Registered Nurse (RN) - Endoscopy
- Sentara Healthcare
- Woodbridge, VA
- Mar 08, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Welcome to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center!
About Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center:
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located 30 minutes south of our Nation's Capital in picturesque Prince William County, is a 183-bed not-for-profit hospital located in Woodbridge, Va. We combine the resources of a major health system with the compassionate, personalized care of a community hospital.
We are seeking…
An experienced Endoscopy or Bronchoscopy RN to work in our brand new Endoscopy/Bronchoscopy suite! The RN in this role will be cross trained to Endoscopy or vice versa and must be able to prioritize patient needs and coordinate patient care in both areas. Through collaboration with pulmonologist and respiratory therapist, the nurse in this role assures the continuity of care during the pre, intra and post procedural period of the experience. This position requires night and weekend call. Company Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
Competitive pay plansComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.
