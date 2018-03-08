Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA.

Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience

License

Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.