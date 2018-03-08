Pharmacy Technician
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of Pharmacy operations at our Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA.
Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience
License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.
Similar jobs
-
New
-