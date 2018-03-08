PATIENT TRANSPORTER

Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a PART-TIME (24 hours per week) Patient Transporter.

SCHEDULE
  • 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
  • Every third weekend

Safely escorts and transports patients within all areas of the hospital using safe body mechanics. Strictly adheres to all safety rules and initiatives of Sentara. Communicates clearly with all staff, visitors, and patients. Ensures adequate communication of information between central transport and other departments.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Patient Care - License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

