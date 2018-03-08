PATIENT TRANSPORTER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a PART-TIME (24 hours per week) Patient Transporter.
SCHEDULE
Education Level
Experience
Preferred: Patient Care - License
Skills
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a PART-TIME (24 hours per week) Patient Transporter.
SCHEDULE
- 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Every third weekend
Safely escorts and transports patients within all areas of the hospital using safe body mechanics. Strictly adheres to all safety rules and initiatives of Sentara. Communicates clearly with all staff, visitors, and patients. Ensures adequate communication of information between central transport and other departments.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Patient Care - License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Technology/Computer
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New