ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
24 hrs/wk
Day shift

Responsible for maintaining assigned area(s) in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition. Practices safe work habits through the appropriate use of chemicals, various equipment and cleaning applications to include: damp dusting, mopping, scouring, scrubbing, stripping and polishing. Adheres to all regulatory standards for waste collection and transport.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

