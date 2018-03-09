Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is Required.

Selectees must pass a drug test prior to appointment.

Selectee may be required to serve a one year probationary period.

Males born after 12/03/59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain Public Trust clearance.

Time in Grade requirements must be met.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo minimally qualify for the PG-13 level, you must possess one year of specialized experience at the PG-12 (or equivalent) level. Specialized experience is described as experience:* Establishing procedures and assisting in the designing, developing, and modifying of the systems to meet program objectives and identify and resolve problems associated with data administration. Efforts are required in evaluating and implementing new technical developments in database or data systems. Serving as technical expert in Database Management Systems (DBMS) in order to develop guidelines for supporting application programs using DBMS services. Knowledge and experience in high availability database configurations and data assurance methods. Experience with data. transformation and querying.: Applicants must meet time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. Applicants must have served 1 year at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade level of federal service to qualify for the PG -13Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

If you have separated from Federal Government employment, you may obtain a copy of your SF-50 via: National Personnel Records Center, Annex, 1411 Boulder Boulevard, Valmeyer, IL, 62295; FAX - 618-935-3014; or visit the National Archives Website.



The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).



To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a Public Trust security clearance. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The Agency may rescind the tentative offer, if the candidate is unable to obtain an interim clearance.



Documentation of eligibility for employment under Schedule A can be obtained from a licensed medical professional (e.g., a physician or other medical professional certified by a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory to practice medicine); a licensed vocational rehabilitation specialist (i.e., state or private); or any Federal agency, state agency, or agency of the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory that issues or provides disability benefits. The letter must be printed on a "medical professional's" letterhead and signed.



This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.



The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required; and on the extent to which your application shows that you possess the competencies associated with this position. To determine if you are qualified for the job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be made and compared against your responses to the vacancy questionnaire. You will receive a numeric rating based on your responses to the questionnaire. Your rating is based on both your responses to the questionnaire and information stated in your application. Please make sure that your self-ratings are supported by information in your application. The Human Capital Specialist may verify your qualifications and self-ratings during the application and selection process through quality review, interview questions, work samples, demonstrations, reference checks, and other means. Inflated qualifications may result in you being excluded from further consideration for this position.



You will be further evaluated on the following Competencies required for the position.





Data Management

Database Management Systems

Systems Integration

Technical Documentation