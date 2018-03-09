Occasional travel - Travel is dependent upon position descripton and availability of funding

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information and Requirements section for additional requirements.

All Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA). You must be certified as a Career Field Contracting Level III. If you are not certified you must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment.

GS-13:

GS-12:

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degree.-AND-At least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:. Examples of qualifying experience include: developing solicitations or specific contract language and clauses, or appropriate type of contract needed; performing price analysis or evaluating reasonableness or prices offered; planning and conducting negotiations on price, technical requirements, terms or conditions of the contract; or awarding or recommending awards in accordance with delegated authority.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:Examples of qualifying experience include: preparing or issuing solicitation documents; performing analysis of bids or proposals received; negotiating changes to contracts; or providing guidance to contactor concerning obligations to perform within contractual terms.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1100/contracting-series-1102/Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Education:

If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/



Vacancies filled from this announcement may be filled at any grade level listed.



Referral Lists will be issued on an as needed basis as vacancies occur.



All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the referral cut-off date.



There may or may not be actual vacancies filled from this register. As such, Notices of Results (NORs) may or may not be sent to applicants who apply to this announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ACCOUNTABILITY

ADVANCED COST AND/OR PRICE ANALYSIS

CONTRACT AWARD

PREPARATION AND NEGOTIATION