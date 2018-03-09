Occasional travel - 1 To 5 Days Per Month My be Required.

The IRS Recent Graduates Program affords developmental experiences in the Federal Government intended to promote possible careers in the civil service to individuals who have recently graduated from qualifying educational institutions or programs. Successful applicants are placed in a dynamic, developmental program with the potential to lead to a civil service career in the Federal Government. Following the completion of program requirements, selectees may be considered for non-competitive conversion to a career-conditional or term appointment. All conversion requirements will be identified in the Participant Agreement. Program requirements include but are not limited to:



Successful completion of at least 1-year of continuous service;

Completion of at least 40 hours of interactive training;

Demonstration of successful job performance; &

Meet the qualification standards for the position to which the Recent Graduate may be converted

If Selected you will be in a developmental position as an IT Specialist GS-2210-(5-12) , SA/AS Java Developer, in the information Technology Division.

equivalent to at least one full-time academic year of study

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.: You must have, within the previous 2 years, completed all educational requirements for a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or *certificate from a qualifying institution; or intended graduation is no more than 9 months from date of application submission. All documents must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the closing date of this announcement.A certificate program requires you to be enrolled in a post-secondary educational program, in a qualifying educational institution,, that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-5 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving.Specialized experience for this position must have been in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Interviewing subject-matter personnel to get facts regarding work processes, and synthesizing the resulting data into charts showing information flow; operating computer consoles where this involved choosing from among various procedures in responding to machine commands or unscheduled halts; scheduling the sequence of programs to be processed by computers where alternatives had to be weighed with a view to production efficiency; preparing documentation on cost/benefit studies where this involved summarizing the material and organizing it in a logical fashion; working directly with customers in obtaining information needed to establish or change accounts; translating detailed logical steps developed by others into language codes that computers accept where this required understanding of procedures and limitations appropriate to use of a programming language. In addition to the above you must have a basic knowledge of Java. Skill in applying application software principles and methods, programming languages, systems development processes, and technical documentation procedures sufficient to perform highly-structured, entry-level work (i.e. implement a specific bug fix or software code modification under the direction of a senior software developer).Superior Academic Achievement may be met by having a Bachelor’s degree in one of the disciplines (identified above) or a degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester credit hours in IT-related coursework with one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last 2 years of study, or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses in the major field of study or those courses in the major completed in the last 2 years of study, or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies. OR You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: 1 year of graduate level education at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.At least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above. In addition to the above you must have a basic knowledge of Java. Skill in applying application software principles and methods, programming languages, systems development processes, and technical documentation procedures sufficient to perform highly-structured, entry-level work (i.e. implement a specific bug fix or software code modification under the direction of a senior software developer) OR You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: 1 year of graduate level education at an accredited college or university in related field identified above OR in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.You may qualify by a combination of experience and education. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-7 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience that demonstrated knowledge of computer requirements and techniques in carrying out project assignments consisting of several related tasks, such as typically is the case in development of minor modifications to parts of a system on the basis of detailed specifications provided. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Analyzing the interrelationships of pertinent components of the system. Ability to plan the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment. Personal responsibility for at least a segment of the overall project.In addition to the above you must have general knowledge of Java and web application development. Skill in applying application software principles and methods, programming languages, systems development processes, and technical documentation procedures sufficient to document customer business rules and to develop flow diagrams and pseudo-code (i.e. implement software code modifications [e.g., customer change request] under the direction of a senior software developer).You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: Master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks.2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent graduate degree in one of the related fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. One year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.You may qualify by a combination of experience and education. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions. In addition to the above, you must have, within the previous 2 years*, completed all educational requirements for a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying institution; or intended graduation is no more than 9 months from date of application.For more information on education requirements go to Treasury’s Pathways Program. - The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Conditions of Employment:



-All Selectees must sign a Pathways Participant agreement.

-A 1-year trial period is required (unless already completed).- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

-This is a bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

-Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel

- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.

- Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Education Must be completed before you may be appointed.



Pathways is an Excepted Appointment, Schedule D, as per 5 CFR 213.3402 (b), 5 CFR 362.302.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Technical Competence, Software Engineering, Customer Service, Requirements Analysis, Project Management, Leadership, Teamwork, Problem Solving, and Configuration Management. Category-like rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, (i.e., A = Superior, B = Highly Qualified, C= Qualified) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:



GS-5 LEVEL: 3 years of IT-related experience 1 year of which was equivalent to at least a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-4 in the Federal service. This experience must include IT related experience that demonstrates each of the following 4 competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator/assistant, computer sales representative, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of one or more of the fields identified and required computer programs and systems. OR Bachelor's degree or equivalent degree at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management. OR A degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. OR A combination of experience and education at an accredited college or university equivalent to 4 years as described above. You may combine the college credits with any qualifying experience to total the equivalent of a 4-year college education.





