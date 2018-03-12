50% or less - You will be required to travel frequently.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this position

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered with Selective Service

Primary U.S. residency for the last three years (additional details below)

You may be required to pass a background investigation and/or polygraph

You may be required to pass initial and random drug testing

Meet all qualification requirements, including education if applicable to this position, subject to verification at any stage of the application process; and

Meet all applicable Time in Grade requirements (current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent grade band in the federal service) by 03/16/2018.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses will be paid in accordance with the Federal Travel Regulation limits and agency policy.You qualify at the GS-15 level if you possess one year of specialized experience including managing or directing major components of programs that perform professional, technical or administrative work or directing the development of nationwide policy and program initiatives.Secondary CBPO Enhanced Retirement Requirement: The criterion is that knowledge, skill and ability in a position deemed to meet primary CBPO special retirement coverage is a mandatory prerequisite to satisfactorily perform the major duties and responsibilities of this job In order to meet the requirements of this secondary CBP Officer position you must have permanently served in a primary CBP Officer Special Enhanced Retirement covered position, i.e. Customs Inspector, GS-1890, Immigration Inspector, GS-1816, Canine Enforcement Officer, GS-1801, or CBP Officer, GS-1895.Note: If you currently serve in a permanent Secondary CBPO Enhanced Retirement covered position, you are exempt from this mandatory prerequisite.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.You must:The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is a federal law enforcement agency that requires all applicants to undergo a thorough background investigation prior to employment in order to promote the agency's core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity. During the screening and/or background investigation process, you will be asked questions regarding any felony criminal convictions or current felony charges, the use of illegal drugs (e.g., marijuana, cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy), and the use of non-prescribed controlled substances including any experimentation, possession, sale, receipt, manufacture, cultivation, production, transfer, shipping, trafficking, or distribution of controlled substances. For more information visit this link The Supervisory CBP Officer (Program Manager) position is a polygraph-required position. If you are not a current CBP employee in a law enforcement position, you may be required to take a polygraph exam and have favorable results in order to continue in the pre-employment process. Please see Polygraph Examination CBP may accept the results of a prior federal polygraph exam in lieu of a CBP polygraph exam. You will receive information to request reciprocity in your Background Investigation Package.Certain veterans may be eligible to obtain a polygraph waiver. You will receive information to request a waiver in your Background Investigation Package.Current and former federal employees may be required to serve or complete a probationary period.If you have never worked for the Federal Government, you are not CTAP eligible. Information about CTAP eligibility can be found here . To be considered well qualified under CTAP, you must possess the knowledge, skills and abilities and/or competencies clearly exceeding the minimum requirements of the position. This will be measured by a score of 85 or higher. In addition, you must submit the supporting documents listed in the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.Firearms Requirement: You will be required to carry a firearm and maintain firearm proficiency. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition. You will be required to certify whether you have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment.Supervisory Probationary Period: You may be required to serve an 18 month probationary period upon appointment and complete a supervisory training course within 12 months of assignment.Supervisory Training: All newly appointed, permanent GS-15s are required to complete mandatory training. The training will be scheduled by the Office of Training and Development within the first 90 days of appointment. The duration of the training will include 5 weeks of in residence training in Harpers Ferry, WV. Note: This training may be waived if previously completed.Uniform: This position requires you to wear an officially-approved uniform while in a duty status.Physical and Environmental Conditions: The work environment includes offices, aircraft operation areas, airline passenger and cargo areas, and marine docks. Periods of outdoor work may be required in snow, rain, or extreme heat. Occasional periods of outdoor work may be required in remote areas with no modern comfort facilities. The work may involve the use of toxic chemicals, pesticides and fumigants. Protective clothing may be required such as hard hats, gloves, goggles, hearing protection, and respirators.Data Systems: You will be required to maintain access to all data systems necessary for duty execution.Shift Work/Overtime: You will be required to work on a shift and rotational basis and perform substantial amounts of overtime.Motor Vehicle Operation: You must possess a current valid State driver's license at the time of appointment.Security Clearance: This position may require a security clearance. If selected for this position, you should be able to obtain and maintain a minimum of a Secret and/or Top Secret/SCI Clearance.If you are not a current GS-1895, and you are selected, you will have to meet the following medical/physical standards:Physical and Medical Requirements: Because the duties of the position are of a strenuous nature and require a high degree of interaction and responsibility to the public, you must undergo and successfully pass our medical screening process. We will schedule, provide and pay for the required basic medical examination. For more information, go to https://www.cbp.gov/careers/frontline-careers/cbpo/app-procPhysical Fitness Screening: Due to the strenuous nature of the CBP Officer duties and the associated training programs, fitness tests have been developed and will be used to screen candidates for CBP Officer positions. Candidates will be required to pass 2 pre-employment fitness tests. For more information on the requirements and a 6-week readiness program designed to assist you in achieving a level of physical fitness that will help you successfully pass the CBP fitness tests, please see the following links: http://www.cbp.gov/careers/join-cbp/which-cbp-career/cbp-officer and Pre-Employment Fitness Test-1 Physical Readiness ProgramBasic Training: You may be required to attend approximately 18 weeks of training at the CBP Academy at FLETC. Candidates selected for certain duty locations may receive an additional 6 weeks of Spanish language training.

Please see the Qualifications and Required Documents sections for more information if education is applicable to this position.



This position is not covered under the bargaining unit



Retirement Coverage: This position has been identified as a secondary position as provided under the enhanced retirement provision of Public Law 110-161 for Customs and Border Protection Officers. Please see http://cbpnet.cbp.dhs.gov/xp/cbpnet/hrm/retirement/new_cbpo_retirement_coverage/cbp_faqs.xml for requirements of secondary coverage. Information is also available by calling the CBPO Retirement Coverage toll-free hotline at 1-866-469-7359 or emailing questions to RABASERVICES@cbp.dhs.gov. If you are found qualified and eligible to occupy this position but do not meet the criteria to receive the enhanced retirement coverage, you will be covered under the FERS retirement system.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an online self-assessment questionnaire that is based on the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities listed below. You will receive a score ranging from 70-100 based on your responses. Your entire application package will then be reviewed. The final determination will be based on all the information provided in your application package.



If you are best qualified, you may be referred to the hiring manager for consideration and may be called for an interview. To preview the job questionnaire, see https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10134433



