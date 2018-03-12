Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

Drug testing required.

OGE For 450, Financial Disclosure required.

Critical Acqusition Position (CAP) level III required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoBasic Requirements:Applicants must demonstrate on their resume that they have IT-related experience and/or education demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below.- Attention to Detail- Customer Service- Oral Communication- Problem SolvingSpecialized Experience:For the GS-14, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-13 if outside the Federal service, is required.In addition to meeting the specialized experience requirements, qualified applicants must also possess the quality of experience as it relates to how closely or to what extent an applicant's background, recency of experience, education, and training are relevant to the duties and responsibilities of the announced position. Candidates must clearly demonstrate the possession of knowledge, skills and abilities, or competencies necessary to successfully perform the work of the position at the appropriate level to be qualified for the position. Applicants must describe how their experience meets the competencies within the body of the resume. No separate statements addressing KSA's or competencies are required.Qualifications must be met within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.

There is no substitution of education for the specialized experience requirement at this grade level.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to qualify for this position.

TDY Travel: OCCASIONAL

This notice is issued under the direct-hire authority. Using Office of Personnel Management (OPM) approved government-wide direct hire authorities, agencies may appoint candidates directly to jobs, without regard to the provisions of Title 5 U.S.C. 3309 through 3318, for which OPM determines that there is a severe shortage of candidates or a critical hiring need.

Veterans Preference: Veterans preference does not apply under this Direct-Hire Authority (DHA).

A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

This position is subject to completion of 1 year probationary period for assignment to a supervisory position.

Individuals tentatively selected for drug testing designated positions at the Defense Information Systems Agency will be required to submit to urinalysis for illegal drugs prior to appointment or placement.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Moving costs MAY be paid--however--moving costs must be paid if a DISA employee is selected for the position.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives are NOT authorized.

This is a covered position and the person selected for this position must complete an OGE Form 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of appointment pursuant to 5 CFR 2634.903(b) (DoD 5500.7).

This is a DISA acquisition workforce Critical Acquisition position in the Information Technology career field. Selectee must be level 3 certified (or eligible for certification within 24 months of appointment) in the Information Technology career field.

DAWIA certification is a condition of employment. Failure to fulfill the certification requirement may lead to a non-disciplinary adverse action, which can include dismissal

Selectee must execute, as a condition of appointment, a written agreement to remain in the federal service in this position for at least 3 years. In signing such agreement, the employee does not forfeit any employment rights, not does such agreement alter any other terms or conditions of employment.

For more information on veterans' preference click here.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (to verify your registration status click here).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants issued March 18, 2004 will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. It is applicable to former Federal civilian employees receiving a retirement annuity from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are hired within the DoD on or after November 24, 2003. The policy also applies to annuitants (appointed in DoD on/or after November 24, 2003) who move from one position to another within DoD through voluntary reassignment, promotion, change to lower grade or transfer between military departments. The view this policy, please copy and paste the following web address into your web browser: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program.

Cover letters are not rated.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For Perm DISA positions:



These benefits generally apply if you are selected for a permanent or term appointment:



The Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program has many plans to choose from, all at very reasonable rates, which can be paid from pre-tax income.

The Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) is one of the premier retirement programs in the Nation. The program features three components: a retirement pension; the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP, an employee controlled investment program); and social security.

Federal Employee Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) offers numerous life insurance policy options covering federal employees and dependents.

For more benefits information please visit: http://www.disa.mil/careers/benefits.html

For NON-DISA positions use the DISA verbiage for perm positions changing the web-link to:



https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/



Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies:



You can preview the Assessment Questionnaire here: ~