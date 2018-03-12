Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a US Citizen.



Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov



Must be determined suitable for federal employment.



Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.



May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.



Generally, current Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final SECRET security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Contracting Career Field at Level II. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.



Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.



This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.



Selectee will be required to complete ethics orientation within three months of appointment and submit a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-450, within 30 days of appointment.



This position is subject to work an uncommon tour, including nights, weekends, and holidays to meet mission requirements. Overtime or night differential pay and/or unusual duty hours may be required.



In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the followingof the Department of Defense Qualification Standard for Contracting Positions:A. A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degreesB. At least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management. (This requirement can be obtained within the bachelor's degree or in addition to the degree.)The education requirements listed above apply only to individuals entering DoD 1102 positions on or after October 1, 2000. Current civilian personnel in DoD, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000, are exempt from meeting this requirement. Current military members who occupied a similar occupational specialty to the GS-1102 on or before September 30, 2000, and members of the Contingency Contracting Force are also exempt from meeting this requirement.In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position, your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to thegrade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience is defined as experience that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities, to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Responsible for the full range of pre and post award contractual actions required in the procurement of Construction contracts; 2) Supports the Small Business and Small Disadvantaged Business Programs by promoting and identifying projects; 3) Reviews procurement requests to assure clarity, adequacy, and completeness; 4) Ensures that all contractual actions undertaken in the administration of assigned contracts are in compliance with applicable statues and regulations; and 5) Negotiated procurements and conduct contract close-out. NOTE: YOUR ANSWER MUST BE FULLY IN YOUR RÉSUMÉ.3 full academic years of progressively higher level graduate education, Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degreea combination of education and experience.In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to thegrade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector performing the following duties such as: 1) Responsible for the full range of pre and post award contractual actions required in the procurement of Construction contracts; 2) Supports the Small Business and Small Disadvantaged Business Programs by promoting and identifying projects; 3) Reviews procurement requests to assure clarity, adequacy, and completeness; 4) Ensures that all contractual actions undertaken in the administration of assigned contracts are in compliance with applicable statues and regulations; and 5) Negotiated procurements and conduct contract close-out. NOTE: YOUR ANSWER MUST BE FULLY IN YOUR RÉSUMÉ.3 full academic years of progressively higher level graduate education, Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degreea combination of education and experience.: In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to thegrade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector performing the following duties such as: 1) Perform acquisition planning including market research and consideration of appropriate procurement approaches that satisfy mission needs and meet customer requirements; 2) Advises technical representatives and requesting offices on preparation and development of contractually acceptable specifications, work statements, and quality assurance criteria; 3) Reviews procurement requests to assure clarity, adequacy, and completeness; 4) Advises on type of contract and contract vehicles, and conducts procurement from solicitation to award and through all post award phases of contracting including modifications, processing payments, final invoicing, final evaluation, and closeout; 5) Reviews contract terms and technical specifications to identify any special requirements; and 6) Analyzes offers, proposals, and bids to evaluate issues of reasonableness, responsiveness, and contractor responsibility. NOTE: YOUR ANSWER MUST BE FULLY IN YOUR RÉSUMÉ.Applicant must meet the following Department of Defense qualification requirements for 1102 contracting positions: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/DoD_Qualification_Standard_For_GS-1102.pdf And the title 10 requirements found here: http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title10-section1724&num=0&edition=prelim Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Relocation, PCS, and recruitment expenses are not authorized.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





CONSTRUCTION/ARCHITECT & ENGINEERING (A&E)

CONTRACT AWARD

CONTRACT TERMINATION

PREPARATION AND NEGOTIATION