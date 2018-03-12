Occasional travel - Temporary Duty (TDY) Travel may be required approximately 10% or more of the time.

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

All INSCOM employees may be subject to extended TDY or worldwide deployments during crisis situations to perform mission essential functions as determined by management.

In accordance with Change 3 to AR 600-85, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Program, individual must successfully pass a urinalysis screening for illegal drug use prior to appointment and periodically thereafter.

Must be willing to undergo and successfully complete a counterintelligence-scope polygraph examination with No Deception Indicated (NDI) on a pre-appointment and periodic basis.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance based on a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) with eligibility for access to sensitive compartmented information (SCI).

Temporary Duty (TDY) Travel may be required approximately 10% or more of the time.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOnly applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Army DCIPS positions apply Veteran's Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience.To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as experience in Industrial, Information, Personnel, or Physical Security with one or more security programs such as Antiterrorism/Force Protection; Security Education, Training, and Awareness (SETA); and/or Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Management and conducts inquiries of security infractions/violations involving classified information. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GG/GS-11).Specialized experience is progressively responsible intelligence-related security work directly related to the position being filled. Creditable experience may include previous military experience, experience gained in the private sector or in another government agency as long as it was at a level at least equivalent to the next lower band in the series.You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 35 position.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) allowances may be authorized, subject to the provisions of the Joint Travel Regulations and an agency determination that a PCS move is in the Government interest.

Retention, Relocation, and/or Recruitment incentive may be authorized.

