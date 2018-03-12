Not required

This position requires the incumbent be able to obtain and maintain a determination of eligibility for a Tier 3 security investigation or access for the duration of employment. A background investigation and credit check are required.

This position requires the incumbent to have tuberculosis testing.

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination.

This position has mandatory seasonal influenza vaccination requirements and is subject to annual season influenza vaccinations unless otherwise exempt for medical or religious reasons.

This position may require the incumbent to work on any shift, including days, evenings, weekends, holidays, or on an on-call/as-needed basis, necessary to meet mission requirements.

This position is designated as mission essential during inclement weather conditions and/or or other appropriate emergency situations.

Current Civilian Employees of the Defense Health Agency (DHA)

Current Civilian Employees of the National Capital Region Medical Directorate

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Computer Skills

Health Care Data Entry and Management

Patient-focused Customer Service

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOnly applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.In order to qualify, you must meet the experience, typing, and time-in-grade requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document To qualify based on your work experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as: scheduling, maintaining, and monitoring patient appointments; ordering patient tests such as x-rays or labs; using automated healthcare systems such as Composite Health Care System (CHCS), Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application (AHLTA), Surgical Scheduling System (S3), ESSENTRIS, etc. to manage templates and appointments; and preparing administrative reports, graphs, and/or charts utilizing office automation tools such as Excel, and MS Word. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service, GS-05.Due to the office automation duties, this position requires a qualified typist. A qualified typist is someone that can type at least 40 words per minute based on a 5 minute sample with 3 or fewer errors.Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-05).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.