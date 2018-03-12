Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship is Required.

Selectees must pass a drug test prior to appointment.

Selectee may be required to serve a one year probationary period.

Males born after 12/03/59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain Secret clearance.

Independently negotiating and awarding contracts ensuring reasonable prices.

Performing cost and price analysis;

Evaluating offers.

negotiating and/or administering contracts;

determining appropriate acquisition methods based on nature of contract;

resolving contractual problems relating to cost adjustments and delivery schedules; and

providing technical guidance and assistance to other contract specialists and purchasing agents of lesser experience.

TIME-IN-GRADE REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must meet time-in-grade requirements to be considered eligible. Applicants must have served 1 year at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade level of federal service to qualify for the PG - 13Only experience and education obtained by the 03/22/2018 of this announcement will be considered.You must possess one year of specialized experience at the PG-12 or equivalent grade level or higher. Specialized experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Such experience is typically gained in the Contracting/Procurement field or through the performance of work where the primary concern is Contracting/Procurement. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include:Have completed a 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree, that included, or was supplemented by, at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management. Note: You must provide a complete Transcript with your application package as proof in order to verify your educational claim. OR I have held a GS-1102 position since January 1, 2000 without a break in service up to the PG-12 or equivalent grade level. A-N-DYou must possess an FAC-C (Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting) Level III or DAWIA equivalent certification. Note: You must provide proof of certification with your resume/application package. A-N-DPossess at least four years of experience in contracting, or related positions, that included at least one year of specialized experience at the PG-12 (or equivalent) grade level or higher in the federal service performing the following work:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education in lieu of specialized experience may not be used for this grade level.



You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts which cites the name of the institution are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades and GPA, semester, year, and credit for the course. Official transcripts will be required from all selectees prior to receiving an official offer.



If submitting a Graduate School Transcript in addition to the 4-year Undergraduate Transcript to show that you possess a 4-year course of study and that you meet the at least 24 semester hours, your graduate education is quantified as follows-- GRADUATE EDUCATION:One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one-year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement to one year of full-time graduate study.





Separated Employees:

If you have separated from Federal Government employment, you may obtain a copy of your SF-50 via: National Personnel Records Center, Annex, 1411 Boulder Boulevard, Valmeyer, IL, 62295; FAX - 618-935-3014; or visit the National Archives Website.



Work Life Balance:

The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).

This position is also eligible for telework, flexible work schedule, and leave credit for private sector employment.





Background Investigation:

To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a SECRET clearance. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The Agency may rescind the tentative offer, if the candidate is unable to obtain an interim clearance.



Schedule A (Disability Appointment):

Documentation of eligibility for employment under Schedule A can be obtained from a licensed medical professional (e.g., a physician or other medical professional certified by a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory to practice medicine); a licensed vocational rehabilitation specialist (i.e., state or private); or any Federal agency, state agency, or agency of the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory that issues or provides disability benefits. The letter must be printed on a "medical professional's" letterhead and signed.



Reasonable Accommodation:

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.



Equal Employment Opportunity Policy:

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required; and on the extent to which your application shows that you possess the competencies associated with this position. To determine if you are qualified for the job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be made and compared against your responses to the vacancy questionnaire. You will receive a numeric rating based on your responses to the questionnaire. Your rating is based on both your responses to the questionnaire and information stated in your application. Please make sure that your self-ratings are supported by information in your application. The Human Capital Specialist may verify your qualifications and self-ratings during the application and selection process through quality review, interview questions, work samples, demonstrations, reference checks, and other means. Inflated qualifications may result in you being excluded from further consideration for this position.



You will be further evaluated on the following Competencies required for the position.





Contract Administration

Contracting Principles and Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), Federal Property and/or Materials Management Acquisition (MMAR) Regulations.

Contracting/Procurement

Cost and price analysis techniques and procedures.

Technical Competence.