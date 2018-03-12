Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

General knowledge of USAF security cooperation/security assistance terminology and programs in the context of international affairs operations.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-13) or equivalent. Specialized experience must include mastery of a wide range of federal HR laws, regulations, policies, directives, instructions, and concepts governing HR functions such as merit promotion, recruitment and placement, affirmative employment, employee an labor-management relations, employment performance and conduct issues, and other programs to provide staff-level advice to supervisors and managers regarding civilian personnel management activities.ORTo view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-PROFANDClick on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0300/miscellaneous-administration-and-program-series-0301/Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-13 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of the laws, rules, and regulations governing federal civilian human resource management and military personnelpolicy.2. Knowledge of civilian pay budget policies and procedures.3. Knowledge of how federal human resource management principles relate to employee development functions to fully integrate training and career development with the overall HR program.4. Ability to plan, implement, and evaluate Career Development Programs. Ability to evaluate programs, identify issues, and recommend for enhancements and/or improvements.5. Ability to communicate both orally and in writing and to establish and maintain effective and positive working relationships. Ability to analyze, plan, and adjust work, operations to meet program requirements and objectives within available resources.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

