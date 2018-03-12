Not required

Must be a US Citizen or National

Selective Service registration if a male born after December 31, 1959

At least 18 years old

Be able to obtain and maintain a TOP Secret security clearance

Subject to pre-employment and random drug test

Direct Deposit is required

Relocation expenses will not be paid

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Relocation expenses reimbursed No: All applicants must meet the qualification requirements outlined below to be considered minimally qualified for this position. The qualification requirements are in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standards.1.- Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2.- Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3.- Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4.- Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.AND: Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility comparable to the next lower grade or comparable pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private sector. Examples of specialized experience are:One year of specialized experience equivalent to thegrade level or comparable pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private sector performing the following: Information Assurance (IA) Assessment and Authorization (A&A): Develop and maintain IA security policies, procedures and guidelines for the enforcement and protection of the information systems and applications; conducting vulnerability assessments; performing vulnerability management; patch management; continuous monitoring; and leading tasks and functions to ensure organization-level compliance with the objectives from Department of Defense (DOD), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), etc.; and experience leading or instructing other IT Specialists in performing such work within information assurance.Please see "Qualifications Required" for requirements of the position.

