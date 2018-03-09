Not required

You must first meet Student Recent Graduate eligibility: You must have, within the previous 2 years, completed all educational requirements for a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying institution; or intended graduation is no more than 9 months from date of application submission. All documents must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the closing date of this announcement. A certificate program requires you to be enrolled in a post-secondary educational program, in a qualifying educational institution, equivalent to at least one full-time academic year of study , that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational or business school curriculum.

3 years of IT-related experience 1 year equivalent to at least a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-4 in the Federal service. Experience must include IT-related experience that demonstrates the following 4 competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator/assistant, computer sales rep, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of one or more of the fields identified and required computer programs and systems. OR Bachelor's degree at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management OR A degree that provided a minimum of 24 credits in those related fields OR A combination of experience and education at an accredited college or university equivalent to 4 years as described above. You may combine the college credits with any qualifying experience to total the equivalent of a 4-year college education.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-5 grade level in the Federal service: This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Skill in applying IT principles, IT Systems development life cycle management; Interviewing subject-matter personnel to get facts regarding work processes, and synthesizing the resulting data into charts showing information flow; operating computer consoles where this involved choosing from among various procedures in responding to machine commands or unscheduled halts; scheduling the sequence of programs to be processed by computers where alternatives had to be weighed with a view to production efficiency; preparing documentation on cost/benefit studies where this involved summarizing the material and organizing it in a logical fashion; working directly with customers in obtaining information needed to establish or change accounts; translating detailed logical steps developed by others into language codes that computers accept where this required understanding of procedures and limitations appropriate to use of a programming language; OROne year of graduate education at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaption of applications, systems or networks; ORSuperior Academic Achievement may be met by having a Bachelor's degreewith one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last 2 years of study; or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses or those courses in the major completed in the last 2 years of study; or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies; ORAt least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-7 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application, principles and methods. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Analysis of the interrelationships of pertinent components of the system; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment; personal responsibility for at least a segment of the overall project; ORMaster's or equivalent graduate degree or two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above that required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks; ORA combination of graduate education in excess of one year, plus specialized experience as defined in paragraphs above.One year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.For more information on education requirements go to Treasury’s Pathways Program. - The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume. Also include name of school or college attended, and your graduation date.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

•All selectees must sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

•Subject to a 1-year trial period is required (unless already completed)

•Must successfully complete a background investigation, including a FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

•Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

•If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

•Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

•Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

•Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

•Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct

•Education must be completed before you may be appointed

•Pathways is an Excepted appointment, Schedule D, as per 5 CFR 213.3402 (b), 5 CFR 362.302.



This is a bargaining unit position.



We offer opportunities for telework and flexible work schedules.



Provide Official transcripts prior to the job offer as defined in the required documents (dated transcript must include the name of student, name of school or educational institution; course work, including a cumulative GPA, if applicable)











Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Teamwork, Oral and Written Communication, Information Resources Strategy & Planning, Information Systems Network Security, Project Management. Category-like rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, (i.e., A = Superior, B = Highly Qualified, C= Qualified) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



This is a 6 month roster that will be used to fill positions IT-Wide throughout the next 6 months. We are projecting approximately 50 vacancies to be filled during the life of this roster. Contingent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual PODs listed as they become available in that location during the life of this roster.

