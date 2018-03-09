Occasional travel - Some travel required.

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Must meet specialized experience.

One year probationary period may be required.

A background investigation is required.

Must meet mandatory technical and executive core qualifications.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To qualify for this position, you must address the following Mandatory Technical Qualifications questions.1. Extensive knowledge of and experience with the Commission-approved reliability standards, or the practices and procedures of utilities, for (1) planning or operating high-voltage transmission or generation facilities; or (2) protecting the cybersecurity of such facilities or other critical infrastructure.2. Demonstrated experience providing direct leadership oversight to a workforce of electrical engineers, cybersecurity staff or similar technical staff on issues involving the regulation or performance of (1) planning or operating Commission-regulated high-voltage transmission or generation facilities; or (2) protecting the cybersecurity of such facilities or other critical infrastructure.3. Demonstrated experience directing the work of an organizational unit to address foregoing issues and ensure the success of one or more specific major programs or projects.4. Demonstrated experience developing strategic plan goals, monitoring progress toward strategic organizational goals and taking action to improve performance.You must have specialized experience at a level close to the work of this job that has given you the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities required to successfully perform. This level of experience must demonstrate progressively responsible experience in the leadership/executive and technical areas.Applicants for an initial SES career appointment must also clearly demonstrate that they possess the broad executive core qualifications needed to succeed in the SES. A summary of the key characteristics for the Executive Core Qualifications can be found at this link: http://opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp

You will be evaluated on the Executive Core Qualifications in addition to the Mandatory Technical Qualifications. When describing your technical qualifications, please give examples and explain how often you used your skills, the complexity of the knowledge you possessed, the level of people you interacted with, the sensitivity of the issues you handled, etc.



Applicants will be evaluated on their resume, Mandatory Technical Qualifications and Executive Core Qualifications to determine the best qualified candidates. In order to properly review your qualifications, please ensure that your resume clearly indicates evidence that you qualify for the Senior Executive Service position and that you possess the Mandatory Technical Qualifications and Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ's).



Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs): In order to be considered for the position, applicants must submit a narrative statement separately addressing each of the five ECQ's. Each statement should contain at least two examples describing experiences and accomplishments/results specific to that ECQ. As a guideline, 1-2 pages per ECQ is sufficient. Applicants for an initial SES career appointment must clearly demonstrate that they possess the broad executive core qualifications needed to succeed in the SES. A guide to assist with writing the ECQ narratives can be found at this link: http://opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp



Definitions for the Executive Core Qualifications and Competency Definitions can be found at this link: ECQ Training

