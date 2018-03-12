Occasional travel - 5% or greater

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



A 1-year trial period is required (unless already completed.)

Must successfully complete a background investigation.

Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency.

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

Undergo an income tax verification.

The employment of any candidate, including a current employee or a new hire, selected for this position may be conditional upon classification and/or audit of federal tax returns. This audit may include up to 2 years of returns.

The J.D. and/or the LL.M. must be from an ABA-accredited law school.

Candidates must be admitted to practice law before the highest court of a state or territory of the United States; the District of Columbia; or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of the announcement:Specialized Experience: Comprehensive knowledge of Internal Revenue and tax laws and the regulations and decisions applicable thereto, particularly as they pertain to the tax laws relating to tax matters relating to passthrough entities.To qualify for this position at the GS-15 grade level, you must possess a J.D. and have one year of general legal experience plus three years of specialized legal tax experience, equivalent in scope and effect to the GS-14 level. An LL.M. degree in the field of the position (tax) may be substituted for one year of general legal experience listed above.The experience may have been gained in the public, private sector, or Volunteer Service One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Applicants must possess a J.D. and have one year of general legal experience plus three years of specialized legal tax experience. An LL.M. degree in the field of the position (tax) may be substituted for one year of general legal experience listed above. The education generally must be from an accredited (or pre-accredited) college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



Specialized experience may have been gained while employed in a professional legal position in the Federal, state, or local government, the private sector including law firms, or nongovernmental organizations.

We will not pay relocation expenses.

We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

This is a non-bargaining unit position.

We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

Occasional travel is required.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume and responses to the online questions and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume will result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be rated and ranked among others, based on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, training, performance appraisals and awards relevant to the duties of this position. Your rating may be lowered, if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the experience described in your application.



If you meet the eligibility requirements, the Executive Resources Branch will assess your overall specialized knowledge and experience as it relates to the position to be filled, compare it to the other applicants' knowledge and experience and determine the candidate best qualified for the position. The board may or may not conduct interviews. You will be notified of the outcome.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of the certificate in alphabetical order and considered before non-preference-eligibles. All other candidates will be listed in alphabetical order and be listed below those with preference.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, you may be required to participate in a selection interview. We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.

