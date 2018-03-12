Not required

Background investigation will be conducted.

Applicant must submit Spring 2018 transcripts at time of application.

Must be enrolled in an accredited law degree program.

Must be enrolled for the Summer and/or Fall 2018 Semester.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You must be enrolled in an accredited law degree program.



**At time of application, applicant must submit proof of current enrollment in a degree-seeking program. If selected, applicant must provide proof of continuing education through either the Summer or Fall 2018 semesters.**



These positions are temporary, they may be converted to a full time, career-conditional position. Any conversions to full time or career-conditional status is neither implied nor guaranteed.



More than one position may be filled for openings.

Qualifications:For the GS-09 position, you must be enrolled in an accredited Law Degree program and have completed at least two years of coursework in that program prior to appointment.

It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual’s employment experience will be used only to determine the person’s qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual’s personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination. Please use the following link for additional information: Mythbusters of Federal Hiring

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

GS-9: Currently enrolled in good standing in the second year at an accredited law school.



*CANDIDATES MUST PROVIDE TRANSCRIPTS IN ORDER FOR COURSEWORK TO BE VERIFIED; FAILURE TO INCLUDE TRANSCRIPTS WILL RESULT IN CANDIDATES NOT BEING CONSIDERED; TRANSCRIPTS MUST BE SUBMITTED AT TIME OF APPLICATION.*



****SELF-PREPARED TRANSCRIPTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.****



The full performance of the GS-09 position is a GS-09.

To preview questions please click here.