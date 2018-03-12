Occasional travel - 5% or greater

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment".

Click "Print Preview" to review the entire announcement before applying.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Subject to a 1-year probationary period (unless already completed).

Must successfully complete a background investigation.

Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

The employment of any candidate, including a current employee or a new hire, selected for this position may be conditional upon classification and/or audit of federal tax returns. This audit may include up to 2 years of returns.

Undergo an income tax verification.

The J.D. and/or the LL.M. must be from an ABA-accredited law school.

Candidates must be admitted to practice law before the highest court of a state or territory of the United States; the District of Columbia; or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.

GS-15: You must have been at the GS-14 level for 52 weeks. (time-in-grade requirement)

To qualify for this position at the GS-15 grade level, you must have one year of specialized experience, equivalent in scope and effect to the GS-14 level.Specialized experience: You must demonstrate expertise in tax matters involving qualified retirement plan issues, including areas such as plan qualification requirements, taxation of distributions, and employer contribution deduction rules.You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:The experience may have been gained in the public, private sector, or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Applicants must possess a J.D. and have one year of general legal experience plus three years of professional legal tax experience. An LL.M. degree in the field of the position (tax) may be substituted for one year of general legal experience listed above.



Specialized experience may have been gained while employed in a professional legal position in the Federal, state, or local government, the private sector including law firms, or nongovernmental organizations.

We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

This is a non-bargaining unit position.

We offer opportunities for telework.

We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume and responses to the online questions and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume will result in a “not qualified” determination.



Applicants will be considered based on their overall background as it relates to the position to be filled. All application materials and interviews, if conducted, will be used in the final evaluation and selection process.



If you meet the eligibility requirements, the Executive Resources Branch will assess your overall specialized knowledge and experience as it relates to the position to be filled, compare it to the other applicants' knowledge and experience and determine the candidate best qualified for the position. The board may or may not conduct interviews. You will be notified of the outcome.



Your application will be rated and ranked among others, based on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, training, performance appraisals and awards relevant to the duties of this position. Your rating may be lowered, if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the experience described in your application.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview. We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.

To preview questions please click here.