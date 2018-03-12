Not required

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Click "Print Preview" to review the entire announcement before applying.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP), you must receive a rating of category B or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:



GS-5 LEVEL: Three years of IT-related experience one year of which was equivalent to at least a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-4 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator or assistant, computer sales representative, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of one or more of the fields identified and required computer programs and systems. OR Bachelor's or equivalent degree at an accredited college or university In computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management OR A degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. OR A combination of experience and education at an accredited college or university equivalent to 4 years as described in paragraphs above. You may combine the college credits you completed with any qualifying experience you have to total the equivalent of a four-year college education.

You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-7 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Analysis of the interrelationships of pertinent components of the system; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment; personal responsibility for at least a segment of the overall project.Master's or equivalent graduate degree or two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above that required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. One year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.At least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-9 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience that demonstrated an accomplishment of computer project assignments that required a range of knowledge of computer requirements and techniques. For example, assignments would show experience in developing modifications to parts of a system that required significant revisions in the logic or techniques used in the original development. Must have been in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Knowledge of the customary approaches, techniques, and requirements appropriate to an assigned computer applications area or computer specialty area in an organization; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment where this entailed coordination with others outside the organizational unit and development of project controls; adaptation of guidelines or precedents to the needs of the assignment.A Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or Three full years of progressively higher-level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree In computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of computer of applications, systems or networks. One year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.At least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.You may qualify by a combination of experience and education. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service.This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: This knowledge is generally demonstrated through assignments that required the ability to analyze a number of alternative approaches in the process of advising management concerning major aspects of IT system design. This would include defining what system interrelationships must be considered, or what operating mode, system software, and/or equipment configuration is most appropriate for a given project.- The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



This is a 12 month open continuous announcement that will be used to fill positions IT-Wide throughout the next 12 months. We are projecting approximately 75 vacancies may be filled during the life of this register. Contingent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual PODs listed in this announcement . It is anticipated that there will be a significant interest in the announcement. As a result, the announcement will have a cut-off date of 03/16/2018 for initial applicant consideration. This announcement may be closed early if sufficient applicants apply to fill the anticipated vacancies. Eligible applicants in the highest category who apply by the initial cut-off date will be considered first . If additional vacancies exist, applicants who applied after the initial cut-date who place in the highest category will be considered next.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.



Conditions of Employment:

- A 1-year probationary period is required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.

- Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday (Day Shifts- to be determined).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

GS-07 LEVEL: You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-5 grade level in the Federal service: This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Interviewing subject-matter personnel to get facts regarding work processes, and synthesizing the resulting data into charts showing information flow; operating computer consoles where this involved choosing from among various procedures in responding to machine commands or unscheduled halts; scheduling the sequence of programs to be processed by computers where alternatives had to be weighed with a view to production efficiency; preparing documentation on cost/benefit studies where this involved summarizing the material and organizing it in a logical fashion; working directly with customers in obtaining information needed to establish or change accounts; translating detailed logical steps developed by others into language codes that computers accept where this required understanding of procedures and limitations appropriate to use of a programming language OR One year of graduate education at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaption of applications, systems or networks. OR Superior Academic Achievement may be met by having a Bachelor’s degree, with one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last 2 years of study, or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses in the major field of study or those courses in the major completed in the last 2 years of study, or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies. OR At least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.

To preview questions please click here.