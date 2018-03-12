Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov.

Incumbent must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance.

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations.At least one (1) year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 level in the Federal Service, which has equipped me the particular knowledge, skill and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes knowledge of policy, guidance, knowledge of planning, programming, and budgeting regulations, financial systems, guidelines, and processes; knowledge of DoD and component planning, acquisition, and management processes to provide advisory support to long-range war, mobilization, exercise, deployment, and similar operations planning efforts; wide range of qualitative and quantitative methods for readiness assessment and analyzing and comparing cost benefit, risk analysis, cost projections, budgetary trade-offs and fiscal strategies.Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-13 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of a wide range of qualitative and quantitative methods for assessment and improvement of programs and for participating in strategic planning and development of future courses of action and policy.2. Knowledge of Component command structure, missions, programs, organizational relationships, program goals and objectives, the sequence and timing of key operational events and milestones, methods of evaluating the effectiveness of planning actions as related to actual events; and the relationships between various command entities involved in overall planning and execution of operations and activities.3. Knowledge of air, space, cyberspace, ground, and information operations processes and systems as it applies to operational level warfare.4. Skill in conducting comprehensive solutions for program initiatives to address broad and diverse missions areas and ability to communicate effectively speaking and writing; negotiate complex issues; and maintain good working relationships.5. Ability to plan, organize, and lead others in projects, and to negotiate effectively with senior leaders to accept and implement recommendations, where proposals involve substantial resources, and require extensive changes in established concepts and procedures.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.



You MUST have one or more listed eligibilities (click "Learn more about this agency" button above) to be considered. Eligibility claims must be supported with required documentation submitted with each application package to be considered. "Transfer" and "Reinstatement" or equivalent eligibles must provide their most current SF-50 and the SF-50 reflecting the highest grade held if not reflected on most current/separation SF-50. *Air Force is not responsible for erroneous eligibilities you list or fail to list.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be best-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above for this position. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Current Federal Civilian employees may apply for temporary and term positions and if selected, a break in service of more than three (3) calendar days may be required prior to appointment to the position.



90-Day Register: This announcement may result in a 90-day register that may be used to fill like vacancies for 90 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



The resume/documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:

1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

be considered for this vacancy. For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.