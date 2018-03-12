Occasional travel - The job may require travel from time- to-time, but not on a regular basis. The travel may be for training or other work-related duties.

US Citizenship is required.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must demonstrate at least one year (52 weeks) of SPECIALIZED experience equivalent to the next lower grade/pay band (FG/GS-13 or FV-I) within the Federal Government. Specialized experience is defined as that which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities required to successfully perform the duties of the position, and is typically in or directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE is defined as:

Specialized experience includes planning, administering, and evaluating strategic workforce planning programs (including research, conducting gap analysis, and business consultation). This experience must demonstrate interpretation and application of strategic workforce planning programs, missions, policies, goals and objectives; including analytical and evaluative methods for assessing gaps in workforce current and future states.

You should include relevant examples of the specialized experience in your work history. Errors or omissions may impact your rating or may result in you not being considered.

Answer all questions to the best of your ability. DO NOT ASSUME THAT BECAUSE YOU HOLD, OR HAVE HELD THIS POSITION, YOU WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE FOUND ELIGIBLE. You may be asked to provide evidence or documentation that you have this type of experience later in the selection process. Your responses are subject to verification through job interviews, or any other information obtained during the application process. Any exaggeration of your experience or any attempt to conceal information can result in disqualification.

Applicants who fail to demonstrate possession of any of the above criteria AND who do not provide the required documentation will receive no further consideration for this position.

Eligible applicants meeting the minimum qualification requirements and/or Selective Placement Factor(s) (SPF) may be further evaluated on the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA) and/or Quality Ranking Factor (QRF) listed in the announcement. Based on this evaluation, applicants will be placed in one of the following categories: (1) score order; (2) category grouping; priority grouping; or (3) alphabetical, and referred to the selecting official for selection consideration.

Applicants may be asked to verify information on your application for employment with the FAA.

**All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this vacancy announcement.**

Experience with the design, development, delivery, and evaluation of a strategic workforce-planning program and activities.



In addition to the minimum qualifications, the following has been determined to be a selective factor for this position. This means possession of this criterion is part of the minimum qualifications and is essential to perform the duties and responsibilities of this position. Applicants who do not possess this criterion are ineligible for further consideration.Ensure that your work experience supports your Leadership and Management Dimensions, Other Factors, and Technical Requirements answers. Your answers and associated work experience will be evaluated further to validate whether the answers that you selected are appropriate.

Education cannot be substituted for experience

IMPORTANT: Applicants may be rated on the extent and quality of experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position(s). All answers provided in the on-line process must be substantiated. Ensure that your application package/resume supports your responses.