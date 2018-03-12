Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US citizen

Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered

Suitable for Federal employment determined by background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

This is a Drug Testing designated position

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.

CRITICAL ACQUISITION POSITION (CAP): Selectee for this position will be required to sign a written agreement to remain, for a minimum of three years, in the federal service in this critical acquisition position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoThis position has a Basic Requirement for the 1102 series. A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees; AND at least 24 semester hours of study from an accredited institution of higher education in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management obtained within or in addition to the bachelor's degree OR graduate education in one or a combination of fields listed above. Current civilian personnel in DoD, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000, are exempt from meeting this requirement. Current civilian personnel in DoD, in any occupational series, who occupied a similar occupational specialty to the GS-1102 while serving in the military on or before September 30, 2000, are also exempt from meeting this requirement.*NOTE: Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.You must have one year Specialized Experience equivalent to the NH-03 (GS-13) - level in the Federal service (experience may have been gained in the private/military sector) giving the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Specialized experience required for this position is:· Demonstrated experience in Federal and/or Industry Procurement and Contracting regulations, policies, and procedures in order to award and/or administer a wide range of contracting options as it relates and is relevant to Special Access Programs.· Demonstrated experience in researching, analyzing (cost and/or price analysis), organizing, evaluating, communicating data and supporting analysis (oral or written), summarizing results, and making appropriate recommendations to senior level management.· Demonstrated experience with various types of contracts and procedures to acquire sophisticated or unique research, development, test and evaluation services, weapon systems, equipment and/or components, through the use of cost and fixed-price contracting, cost sharing arrangements, and/or multiple awards, as well as special provisions, such as those relating to proprietary rights in data or similar considerations as it relates and is relevant to Special Access Programs.· Demonstrated experience in reviewing and evaluating contractor proposals or requests for proposals, developing documentation and criteria to substantiate cost/price negotiations positions, skillfully employing negotiating techniques with representatives of the private sector or with Government experts or managers sufficient to procure extensive services and complex systems and equipment.· Demonstrated experience in applying procedures, requirements, regulations, and policies related to specialized expertise in leading a team of acquisition and/or procurement professionals, to include guiding the formulation of sound acquisition strategies, negotiating complex contractual actions, and maintaining credibility on technical issues, to ensure the team delivers quality work products and services as it relates and is relevant to Special Access Programs.· Demonstrated experience working with Special Access Programs.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.



ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable at time of application, or (2) If you are serviced by the office filling this position and your transcripts are on file in your official personnel folder, you are not required to submit. However, it is your responsibility to ensure transcripts are on file.



All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: Foreign Education





Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.



All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF-50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive).



All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the closing date of the announcement.



This announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be evaluated.



The following competencies will be used to assess your qualifications:



1. Demonstrated knowledge of negotiation techniques and guidelines, including proposal evaluation and development of the government's negotiation position.

2. Demonstrated knowledge of sources of supply, including market research techniques to identify prime and subcontracting opportunities.

3. Demonstrated knowledge of various Federal contracting regulations, guidelines, policies, and procedures.

4. Demonstrated knowledge of various contract types, as well as both sole source and competitive acquisition processes.