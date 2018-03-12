Occasional travel - Frequent travel is required.

You must be a U.S. citizen.

Submit application and resume online by 11:59 PM EST on the closing date.

Provide all required documents by closing date.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation funds are authorized.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: If selected for this position, you will be required to:



Complete a Public Financial Disclosure report, OGE-278. You will need to provide the information annually.

Complete a one-year SES probationary period (unless already completed).

As a basic requirement for entry into the Senior Executive Service (SES), you must provide evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level management capability; and that is directly related to the skills and abilities outlined under the Technical Qualifications (TQs) and Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) listed below.Below are descriptions of the technical qualifications that will be presented to you within the online application. You must clearly demonstrate in your responses how your experience supports each of the TQs.1. Demonstrated ability to provide executive level leadership; implementing priorities and values in a changing work environment; improving customer service and performance; and demonstrating skill in dealing with high level officials within and outside Government.2. Demonstrated knowledge of the Federal-aid Highway and Federal Lands Highway Program or similar highway grants management program, including applicable laws and regulations, and the interrelationships to such areas as highway safety, planning, environment, design, infrastructure, ITS/transportation management, civil rights, highway financing, and technology deployment.: Below are descriptions of the executive core qualifications that will be presented to you within the online application. You must clearly demonstrate in your responses how your experience supports each of the ECQs.Current career SES members, former career SES members with reinstatement eligibility, and SES Candidate Development graduates who have been certified by OPM do NOT need to address the ECQs.ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Leadership Competencies: Creativity and Innovation, External Awareness, Flexibility, Resilience, Strategic Thinking, VisionECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Leadership Competencies: Conflict Management, Leveraging Diversity, Developing Others, Team BuildingECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks. Leadership Competencies: Accountability, Customer, Decisiveness, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Technical CredibilityECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically. Leadership Competencies: Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Technology ManagementECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Leadership Competencies: Partnering, Political Savvy, Influencing/NegotiatingYou must clearly demonstrate in your responses how your leadership experience supports each of the ECQs.The following competencies are the foundation for success in each of the Executive Core Qualifications: Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, Written Communication, Integrity/Honesty, Continual Learning, and Public Service Motivation. Additional information about the SES and Executive Core Qualifications can be found on the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) SES Website . You are strongly encouraged to review OPMs Guide to SES Qualifications for specific examples and guidance on writing effective ECQ narrative statements.

Veterans’ preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

An SES reviewing panel will evaluate your application based on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience, and education. Applicants determined to be highly qualified may undergo an interview and a reference check.



If selected, you must be certified by an OPM Qualifications Review Board (QRB) before you can be appointed to the position, unless you are a current career SES member, former career SES member with reinstatement eligibility, or SES Candidate Development graduate and have already been certified by OPM.

