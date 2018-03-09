IT SPECIALIST (OS/APPSW)
5 days left
- USAJobs
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 09, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- IT
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may or may not be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations, command policy and available command funding".
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail
2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.
3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.
4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.
Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/2200/information-technology-it-management-series-2210-alternative-a/ OR https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/2200/information-technology-it-management-series-2210-alternative-b/ .
N/A
This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/
Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.
180 Day Waiver
Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.
"Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires".
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- APPLICATION/SYSTEM REENGINEERING
- INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM DESIGN
- INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS ANALYSIS
- ORAL COMMUNICATION
- WRITTEN COMMUNICATION
You will be evaluated and rated under Category Rating selection procedures. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.
If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:
Best Qualified - Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Well Qualified -Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Qualified - Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.
If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. Read more Security clearance Top Secret/SCI