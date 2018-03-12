Medical Support Assistant
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
You qualify at the GS-06 level, if you meet one of the following qualification requirements:
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05 grade level in the Federal service that demonstrates your ability to: provide
administrative and technical support to medical staff and patients; prepare and maintain medical records and patient paperwork; schedule
patient visits; enter patient information into a computer application related to patient registration, appointment scheduling, and/or electronic
medical record system.
You qualify at the GS-07 level, if you meet one of the following qualification requirements:
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-06 grade level in the Federal service that demonstrates your ability to: screen and enter
patient responses into a medical records system; relay pertinent patient information to medical staff; create physician appointment schedules
using an electronic scheduling system; and perform quality checks for accuracy of patient information as it is entered into the medical records
system.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10142931 (link to questionnaire)
A one-year probationary period may be required upon selection/placement.
This position is designated as an 'emergency' position and the selected candidate will be considered an 'emergency' employee and will be required to be available, ready, willing, and able to report for duty under all circumstances, e.g., inclement weather, government closings and holidays, lapse in appropriations, non-emergency and emergency situations for operation 24 hours a day and 365 days per year coverage.
Additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.
The National Institutes of Health participates in the USCIS Electronic Employment Eligibility Verification Program (E-Verify). E-Verify helps employers determine employment eligibility of new hires and the validity of their Social Security numbers.
The NIH maintains a tobacco free work environment and campus.
If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
If you meet the minimum qualifications for this position, your application and responses to the online questionnaire will be evaluated under Category Rating and Selection procedures for placement in one of the following categories:
- Best Qualified - for those who are superior in the evaluation criteria
- Well Qualified - for those who excel in the evaluation criteria
- Qualified - for those who only meet the minimum qualification requirements
To be considered well qualified for the purposes of the Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) and the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP), you must substantively exceed the basic qualifications by scoring at least an 85 on the assessment and meet all eligibility, physical, medical, suitability, and any other requirements. Read more Security clearance Other
