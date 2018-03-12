Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident seeking citizenship.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION OR CLEARANCE

Applicants must have a bachelors degree with a major or minor in economics or a related discipline by the summer of 2018. Candidates must have strong quantitative, writing, and computer skills (with experience using programs such as STATA and/or SAS, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word) and a desire to work on issues of current interest to the Congress. The position requires a person who can work well with more senior analysts on multiple projects, gather appropriate data to address policy questions, conduct spreadsheet and statistical analyses, assist with presentations and written reports, and complete assignments in a timely manner. The position is only for applicants who have or are obtaining a bachelors degree; it is not for those who have, or are completing, a masters degree.

Applicants must have a bachelors degree with a major or minor in economics or a related discipline by the summer of 2018. Candidates must have strong quantitative, writing, and computer skills (with experience using programs such as STATA and/or SAS, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word) and a desire to work on issues of current interest to the Congress. The position requires a person who can work well with more senior analysts on multiple projects, gather appropriate data to address policy questions, conduct spreadsheet and statistical analyses, assist with presentations and written reports, and complete assignments in a timely manner. The position is only for applicants who have or are obtaining a bachelors degree; it is not for those who have, or are completing, a masters degree.



Applicants must have a bachelors degree with a major or minor in economics or a related discipline by the summer of 2018. The position is only for applicants who have or are obtaining a bachelors degree; it is not for those who have, or are completing, a masters degree.

Applicants must have at least 2 economics classes plus econometrics.

This job is being filled by an alternative hiring process and is not in the competitive civil service.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a not qualified determination. Those who aren't qualified will be informed and not considered further. Others will be referred to the hiring division for further consideration.



This position may be closed at any time.

