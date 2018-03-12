Occasional travel - Business travel up to 5%

This position requires a Secret security clearance.

This position requires a DoD Financial Management Certification Level 2 certificate.

This position requires you submit a Financial Disclosure OGE 450 at appointment and therafter.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Expenses May be Authorized IAW provisions JTR

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Executive Order (E.O.) 12721

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998

In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes work that involves monitoring the execution of a budget with many different sources and types of funding; identifying and analyzing trends in the receipt, obligation, or expenditure of funds to ensure that objectives of the annual financial plan are being met and that funds are available and being properly and effectively used to support program objectives. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-12).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Budget Administration

Budget Execution

Financial Management Analysis

Personnel and Human Resources

Written Communication

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-12).

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

DoD Financial Management Certification Level 2 as defined in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012 (Public Law 112-81), Subtitle F - Financial Management, Section 1051 and Section 1599d of Title 10, United States Code is a requirement of this position and must be achieved by the incumbent within two years of entrance into this position. Incumbent shall adhere to the guidelines and requirements of this certificate program.

This is an obligated position. An obligated position is one to which an employee has statutory restoration rights or entitlement based on active military service, recovery from a compensable injury, or return rights based on an overseas tour. You will be asked to sign an agreement acknowledging that you are aware of the obligation and willing to be displaced under reduction in force procedures upon the return of the former incumbent.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.