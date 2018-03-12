Supervisory Financial Analyst
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 level in federal service that demonstration your ability to 1.) Performs the administrative and human resource management functions relative to the staff supervised. 2.) Develops training manuals and provides temporary duty and relocation travel and conference training. 3.) Interprets, analyzes, and develops travel management policies to ensure that agency-wide travel meets the Federal Travel Regulations. 4.) Performs oversite of the Electronic Travel System utilized by the Department.
- Time-in-Grade: Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements.
- You MUST meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
Career Transition Assistance Programs:
DOJ EEO Statement/Policy:
Reasonable Accommodation Statement: Federal agencies must provide reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities where appropriate. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process should contact the hiring agency directly. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Schedule A: DOJ welcomes and encourages applications from persons with disabilities and is firmly committed to satisfying its affirmative obligations under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to ensure that persons with disabilities have every opportunity to be hired and advanced on the basis of merit within the Department. DOJ also encourages eligible Schedule A applicants to submit their resumes to resume@benderconsult.com, and reference "Federal Career Opportunities" in the subject line. Additional information is found at: www.benderconsult.com.
Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA):
Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. Additional information is found at: www.sss.gov
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the online assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.
All applicants' qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, and other characteristics):
- Managing Human Resources
- Financial Management
- Contracting/Procurement
- Travel System Administration
Please Note: The Selecting Official may select additional candidates if more positions become available within 90 days after the HR office issues the selection certificate. Read more Security clearance Q - Nonsensitive
