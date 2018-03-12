Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Must complete a Background Investigation to include drug testing

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable

May require completion of one year Supervisory Probationary period

YOUR RESUME MUST support your responses to the online questionnaire. Failure to provide support may result in an ineligible rating.

Time-in-Grade : Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements.

You MUST meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOne year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 level in federal service that demonstration your ability to 1.) Performs the administrative and human resource management functions relative to the staff supervised. 2.) Develops training manuals and provides temporary duty and relocation travel and conference training. 3.) Interprets, analyzes, and develops travel management policies to ensure that agency-wide travel meets the Federal Travel Regulations. 4.) Performs oversite of the Electronic Travel System utilized by the Department.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the online assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.

All applicants' qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, and other characteristics):







Managing Human Resources

Financial Management

Contracting/Procurement

Travel System Administration