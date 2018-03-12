25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/13/2018.: Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-15 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-14. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for reinstatement and current employees applying under the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA).Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade (GS-14) in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: experience that provided you with expert knowledge of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) laws and Federal regulations that govern EEO,diversity and inclusion programs to develop and administer an EEO program; advising and serving as an expert consultant to agency leaders on EEO, diversity and inclusion matters; developing EEO, diversity and inclusion policies, position papers and briefings; and performing demographic and statistical analysis to identify barriers to EEO, diversity and inclusion programs and develop strategies to eliminate those barriers.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A full year of work is 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited based on time spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.Physical Requirements: The work is normally sedentary in an office environment.

Expert knowledge of EEO laws and Federal regulations that govern EEO,diversity and inclusion program in order to provide advice and to develop programs/tools

Advise senior executive and leaders on EEO, diversity and inclusion matters

Ability to conduct workforce statistic and data analysis to identify barriers and strategies to eliminate the identified barriers

Knowledge of VHA organizational structure and how EEO principles are incorporated into the daily business structure

Ability to effectively supervise on-station and virtual employees