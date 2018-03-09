Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoFor this position, all individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below.1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unitproduces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assesstheir needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services;is committed to providing quality products and services.3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audienceand nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others,attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluatealternatives, and to make recommendations.You qualify for the GS-12 grade level (starting salary $81,548) if you possess one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 grade levelperforming duties such as:· Creating extract, transform, load, and enhancement objects to ingest structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sources.· Maintaining and optimizing data warehouses.· Gathering and implementing user requirements.You qualify for the GS-13 grade level (starting salary $96,970) if you possess one year of specialized experience at the GS-12 grade levelperforming duties such as:· Creating extract, transform, load, and enhancement objects to ingest structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sources.· Implementing, maintaining and optimizing data warehouses.· Gathering and implementing user requirements.In addition to the minimum qualifications described above, you must meet the following requirement to be considered qualified for theposition: professional experience writing and executing scripts or programs using one or more of the following languages to acquire andmanipulate data: Python, Java, .NET, Bash, Powershell, JavaScript, Scala, Spark, or MapReduce.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps,AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helpsbuild critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.Current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade level or equivalent grade band in the Federal service. The time-ingrade requirement must be met by the closing date of this announcement.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you arecurrently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in theExecutive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers.



