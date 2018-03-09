Occasional travel - 1-3 nights per year

Must be U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Click "Print Preview" to review the entire announcement before applying.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The experience may have been gained in either the public or private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your résumé.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement., you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:Experience supporting at least one of the following:- Computerized Maintenance Management system used to manage the maintenance of production assets and production facilities (e.g. Maximo). OR- Die Life Cycle tracking system (e.g. Die Information System (DIS) or similar system used to track and maintain custodial control of serialized assets); ANDProject management experience ANDExperience with one of the following:- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system (SCADA) OR- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in a manufacturing environment (e.g. Oracle Discrete Manufacturing) OR- Repair Parts inventory management OR - User Group activities that promote system use, share information and facilitate continuous improvement.ANDExperience with one of the following:Planning and coordinating User Acceptance Testing (UAT) ORPlanning and coordinating System Testing ORParticipation with System User Group activities that promote system use, share information and facilitate continuous improvement., you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:- Supporting business software applications in a manufacturing environment while providing troubleshooting and resolution of system or interface issues; ANDExperience with at least one of the following:Computerized Maintenance Management system used to manage the maintenance of production assets or production facilities (e.g. Maximo) ORDie Life Cycle tracking system (e.g. Die Information System (DIS) or similar system used to track and maintain custodial control of serialized assets).AND- Experience with one of the following:Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in a manufacturing environment. OR Oracle EBS and Discrete Manufacturing. ORRepair parts inventory management process. ORParticipation with System User Group activities that promote system use, share information and facilitate continuous improvement.Although not required, expereince specifically with Maximo and Oracle Discrete Manufacturing is strongly desired.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

- Travel may be required.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

- A one year probationary period may be required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency.

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.

- File a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of appointment and annually from then on.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Technical, Planning and Evaluating, and Communication. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, superior, good, and acceptable, depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. A subject matter expert may be used in the evaluation. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)) you must be assigned the middle category or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.

